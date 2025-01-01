Study finds microplastics become a factor in antibiotic resistance

Shafaqna English- In a startling discovery, a team of Boston University researchers found that bacteria exposed to microplastics became resistant to multiple types of antibiotics commonly used to treat infections.

They say this is especially concerning for people in high-density, impoverished areas like refugee settlements, where discarded plastic piles up and bacterial infections spread easily.

Microplastics — tiny shards of plastic debris — are all over the planet. They have made their way up food chains, accumulated in oceans, clustered in clouds and on mountains, and been found inside our bodies at alarming rates. Scientists have been racing to uncover the unforeseen impacts of so much plastic in and around us.

It’s estimated that there are 4.95 million deaths associated with antimicrobial-resistant infections each year. Bacteria become resistant to antibiotics for many different reasons, including the misuse and overprescribing of medications, but a huge factor that fuels resistance is the microenvironment — the immediate surroundings of a microbe — where bacteria and viruses replicate. In the Zaman Laboratory at BU, researchers rigorously tested how a common bacteria, Escherichia coli (E. coli), reacted to being in a closed environment with microplastics.

Plastics are highly adaptable, and their molecular composition could help bacteria flourish — but it’s unclear how that happens. One theory, is that plastics repel water and other liquids, which allow bacteria to easily attach themselves. But over time.

Source: Boston University

