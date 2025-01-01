Second oldest Mosque in northern Saudi Arabia is undergoing a restoration

Shafaqna English- The Al-Saidan Mosque, the second oldest in the region of northern Saudi Arabia is undergoing a restoration as part of the Project for the Development of Historic Mosques.

The site is a significant landmark in Dumat Al-Jandal, the location of several battles in early Islamic history. It is the second oldest mosque in the Jouf region in northern Saudi Arabia.

It is currently undergoing expansion and restoration as part of the project, which focuses on preserving historic sites in the Jouf region.

Its area is to be extended from 179 to 202 sq. meters to accommodate 68 worshippers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: Arab News

