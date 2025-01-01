Study: Relieving post-surgical pain by Cannabis

Shafaqna English- A recently completed study found that certain terpenes in Cannabis sativa are effective at relieving post-surgical and fibromyalgia pain in preclinical models.

New research shows that terpenes are not a good option for reducing acute pain resulting from an injury, such as stubbing your toe or touching a hot stove; however, we are seeing significant reductions in pain when terpenes are used for chronic or pathological pain.

Terpenes, the compounds that give plants their aroma and taste, offer an alternative path to pain relief without the unwanted psychoactive side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

the research team tested four terpenes found in moderate to high levels in Cannabis sativa: geraniol, linalool, beta-caryophyllene and alpha-humulene.

They found that each of the terpenes resulted in high levels of pain relief in mouse models of post-operative pain and fibromyalgia. Geraniol provided the most significant level of pain relief, followed by linalool, beta-caryophyllene and alpha-humulene.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disorder that affects up to 5% of the world’s population, according to research published in Healthcare (Basel) in 2023. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health estimates about 4 million U.S. adults have fibromyalgia, which affects women more than men.

The study also demonstrated that the mechanism of action of terpenes on post-surgical and fibromyalgia pain was the same as in previous studies. Its action through the adenosine A2a receptor — a receptor that caffeine targets and blocks — suggests a sedative effect that could be the subject of future research.

Source: University of Arizona Health Sciences

