Aljazeera: As Islam grows in Russia, Muslim prisoners face challenges in practicing their faith

Shafaqna English- According to ex-prisoners and advocacy groups, fasting, praying, and following Muslim dietary rules are nearly impossible in some Russian jails.

In the past two decades, a third force has begun affecting Russia’s prison population as tens of thousands of Muslims have been convicted of “terrorism”, “extremism”, or other crimes.

About 15 percent of Russia’s population of 143 million is Muslim. They represent the fastest-growing demographic amid a population decline.

Muslim inmates constitute roughly the same percentage of the prison population – 31,000 out of 206,000, Russian Mufti Albir Krganov reportedly said in November 2024.

Tatar community leader said most of the meals he was served contained pork, the consumption of which is forbidden in Islam.

But diet is by far not the biggest problem tens of thousands of Muslims face in Russia’s notoriously cruel penitentiary system.

For almost a century, Soviet and Russian jails have been described as a dark underworld governed by unwritten laws.

