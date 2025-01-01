Saudi Arabia: AI-powered medical capsules at Prophet’s Mosque are improving healthcare services

Shafaqna English- The Medina Health Cluster has introduced two smart medical capsules in the northern central area of the Prophet’s Mosque to improve healthcare for pilgrims.

The “Tabah and Tibabah” capsules use advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to detect chronic diseases, conduct rapid tests, measure vital signs, and perform electrocardiograms.

They are linked to the Seha Virtual Hospital for specialized support, according to the SPA.

The capsules expand healthcare services, complementing existing facilities including the Al-Salam Endowment and Al-Haram hospitals.

Source: Arab News

