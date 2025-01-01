[Video] Choosing the Right Path – The Power of Righteous Companionship

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 16: Choosing the Right Path – The Power of Righteous Companionship“

🌙 Have we ever stopped to think about how much the people around us shape our faith?

✔ Are we surrounding ourselves with those who uplift us and remind us of our higher purpose?

✔ Or are we drifting toward people and environments that slowly pull us away from righteousness?

Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for three essential protections:

✅ To be aligned with the righteous – Because their influence leads us toward goodness.

✅ To be distanced from the wicked – So we don’t unknowingly drift toward heedlessness.

✅ To be sheltered in God’s mercy – Because, in the end, His refuge is the only true safety.

📖 “O God! Align me with the righteous, distance me from the wicked, and shelter me in Your mercy toward the abode of stability.”

🔹 Are we actively choosing righteous companions?

🔹 Are we recognizing the subtle influences that pull us away from faith?

🔹 Are we seeking God’s mercy as our ultimate protection?

