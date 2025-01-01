English
Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls for measures to curb Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- The Al-Azhar’s Sheikh, warned of the increasing prevalence of Islamophobia, calling for laws to combat it.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb’s message was delivered on his behalf by Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, according to a statement from Al-Azhar.

Tayeb, who also serves as the chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasized that the designation of an international day to combat Islamophobia was the “culmination of commendable efforts, led by the group of Muslim countries at the United Nations.”

He described Islamophobia as an “irrational and illogical phenomenon, which has become a real threat to global peace.”

