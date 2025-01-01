[Video] The Speaking Quran E04 | Storytelling In the Holy Quran

Shafaqna English- The Quran is filled with powerful stories that teach wisdom, patience, and faith. In this video, Seyed Jawad Qazwini explores verse 3 of Surah Yusuf (12:3), where Allah (SWT) describes the story of Prophet Yusuf (A.S.) as “the best of stories.” What makes Quranic storytelling unique? Why is this narrative considered the best? Watch as we delve into the beauty and depth of this verse.

📖 Verse 12:3 – “We relate to you the best of stories through what We have revealed to you of this Quran, though before it you were among the unaware.”

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

www.shafaqna.com