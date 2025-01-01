IOM forced to restructure amid significant budget cuts

Shafaqna English- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing essential structural adjustments at its headquarters in Geneva and worldwide due to a significant 30% reduction in donor support expected for 2025. This decrease includes a notable decline in projects funded by the United States.

The funding cuts have severe repercussions for vulnerable migrant communities, exacerbating humanitarian crises and undermining essential support systems for displaced populations, the UN agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The adjustments involve “scaling back or ending projects affecting over 6,000 staff members worldwide” and implementing a structural realignment at headquarters, reducing staffing by approximately 20% – or more than 250 staff.

