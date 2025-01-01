English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

WHO: 80% of health centers in Afghanistan may close by June

0

Shafaqna English-  80% of healthcare centers in Afghanistan could close by June due to a lack of funding, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Expressing concern over the situation, WHO reported that as of March 4, 2024, a total of 167 healthcare centers in 25 districts, serving 1.6 million people, have already been closed due to budget shortages. The organization further stated that the 80% closure rate includes over 220 healthcare centers, which serve 1.8 million people.

In an official statement, Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO Representative in Afghanistan, emphasized: “This is not just about funding. It is a humanitarian emergency that threatens to undo years of progress in strengthening Afghanistan’s health system. Every day that passes without our collective support brings more suffering, more preventable deaths and lasting damage to the country’s health care infrastructure.”

Local residents have also expressed their deep concerns. Ashiqullah Darmal, a resident of Kabul, stated: “The closure of health centers and clinics is a disaster for our people. We urge international organizations to increase their support for Afghanistan’s healthcare sector.”

Several Afghan doctors highlighted the vital role of WHO-supported health centers, particularly in remote areas, in reducing maternal and child mortality and controlling various diseases.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Herat’s sweet shops thrive during Ramadhan despite economic hardships

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Sancharak deprived of basic services

nafiseh yazdani

Save the Children: 18 Health centers in Afghanistan closed due to funding cuts

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Natural disasters claimed lives of 80 people over one month

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF supports education of over 360,000 Afghan Girls

leila yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief ​denounces ban on women’s education-jobs in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.