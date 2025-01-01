English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Municipality to host cultural tent event

Shafaqna English- Riyadh Municipality will organize a cultural tent event featuring family-friendly activities on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tahlia Oasis, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The event will include activities for families, including a children’s face-painting corner, and attendees will be able to join PlayStation League competitions that offer challenges suitable for different age groups.

Live cooking shows will allow visitors to learn about the diversity of Saudi cuisine, and local entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to display their products in local stores.

Additionally, the cultural tent will exhibit books, pictures and manuscripts about Riyadh’s heritage.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

