Afghanistan: Economic challenges force Kabul’s Children into labor

Shafaqna English- The economic difficulties in Afghanistan have compelled some children in the capital to participate in hard labor.

These children call on Taliban to provide them with access to education and support for their families.

One of the places where children in Kabul are engaged in difficult labor is car repair shops scattered across the city, where they work among heavy tools.

Bilal and Usman, both working from dawn to dusk to earn a living for their families, are employed in one of these repair shops.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com