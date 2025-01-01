The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Intimacy”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Fasting – Intimacy”.
Question: If a person indulges in foreplay without the intention of allowing the semen to be discharged, will his fast become void?
Answer: If a fasting person indulges in courtship without the intention of allowing the semen to be discharged, and also, if he is sure that semen will not be discharged, his fast is in order, even if semen may be discharged unexpectedly. However, if he is not sure about the discharge and it takes place, then his fast is void.
