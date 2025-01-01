Iraq’s Ministry of Health Launches Emergency Medical Plan for Pilgrims on Imam Ali’s (AS) Martyrdom Anniversary

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health in Iraq has prepared an emergency medical plan for pilgrims on the occasion of the anniversary of Imam Ali’s (AS) martyrdom.

The Ministry of Health in Iraq has announced its medical plan for the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS).

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, the Ministry of Health, under the supervision of Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, Minister of Health, has prepared an emergency medical plan for pilgrims on the occasion of Imam Ali’s (AS) martyrdom.

This plan will be implemented during Ramadan 2025 in collaboration with security agencies, as well as the health departments of Najaf Ashraf, Baghdad, and other provinces.

The plan includes the deployment of emergency vehicles at main squares, intersections, and routes leading to the province, along with the placement of medical units in Najaf Ashraf and Kadhimayn.

The Ministry of Health of Iraq has emphasized the provision of necessary blood supplies to hospitals, medications, and medical supplies, as well as the 24-hour readiness of hospitals.

Source: Middle East

www.shafaqna.com