Health Ministry: Israel’s renewed strikes on Gaza killed 183 children in 36 hours

Shafaqna English- A183 children have been killed since Israel resumed the bombardment of Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has provided an updated casualty toll from Israel’s latest wave of attacks, which began early on Tuesday.

Since then, it says, Israeli attacks have killed 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, and injured 678.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have rendered about 85 % of the enclave’s water and sanitation facilities fully or partially inoperative, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Source: Aljazeera

