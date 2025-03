Shafaqna English-Clashes between opposing forces in South Sudan have displaced at least 50,000 people since February.

On Tuesday, Western governments offered to mediate in a crisis that raises fears of a return to civil war.

“The violence is putting already vulnerable communities at greater risk and forcing the suspension of life-saving services,” Anita Kiki Gbeho, an official with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan said in a statement.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com