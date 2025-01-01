Egypt’s Mercy Tables: Egyptians feed hundreds in Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- In Sayeda Zeinab, neighbors collaborate during Ramadhan to serve meals, promoting community and compassion in Cairo.

An hour before iftar time, people start to slow down amid the hustle and bustle of Sayeda Zeinab and gather on a street facing the Sayeda Zeinab Mosque.

Sayeda Zeinab is one of Egypt’s holiest sites. It is said to be where the granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad is buried. People come from across Egypt to pray and hold vigils there, seeking miracles that many believe happen there.

During Ramadhan, the mosque overlooks a “table of mercy” set up by volunteers to feed the needy and passers-by at iftar time, an old tradition across Egypt.

