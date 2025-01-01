The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Janabah”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Fasting – Janabah”.

Question & Answer:

Question: A believer fasts but does not know that intentionally getting into state of janabat invalidates fasting—what should he do [when he finds out]? Answer : It is obligatory on him to make up those fasts; however, there is no penalty on him as long as he was [erroneously] convinced that being in a state of janabah does not invalidate fast or was unaware of that ruling.

Related Questions:

Question: If a person ejaculates in his sleep, does his fast become void? Answer : If a person observing fast knows that if he sleeps during the day time he will become Mohtalim (i.e. semen will be discharged from his body during sleep) it is permissible for him to sleep, even if he may not be inconvenienced by not sleeping. And if he becomes Mohtalim, his fast does not become void.