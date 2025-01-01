[Video] Seeking Guidance, Fulfillment & the Power of Supplication | A Ramadhan Du’a

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 17: Seeking Guidance, Fulfillment & the Power of Supplication | A Ramadhan Du’a“

🌙 How often do we question whether we’re truly on the right path?

We make plans, set goals, and work hard—yet deep inside, we wonder:

✔ Are our actions truly righteous in God’s eyes?

✔ Are we asking for the right things in our supplications?

✔ Are we trusting in God’s wisdom, even when things don’t go as planned?

Today’s powerful supplication reminds us to seek:

✅ Guidance toward righteous deeds – Because not everything that seems good is truly good for us.

✅ Fulfillment of our needs and hopes – Because only God knows what is best.

✅ Trust in God’s wisdom – Because He understands our hearts, even when we struggle to express ourselves.

📖 “O God! Guide me toward righteous deeds, fulfill my needs and hopes, and bless me with Your wisdom.”

🔹 Are we asking God to guide us, or just assuming we’re on the right path?

🔹 Are we placing our trust in God’s wisdom over our limited understanding?

🔹 Are we making dua with sincerity, knowing God already understands our needs?

