[Video] Seeking Guidance, Fulfillment & the Power of Supplication | A Ramadhan Du’a

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 17: Seeking Guidance, Fulfillment & the Power of Supplication | A Ramadhan Du’a“
🌙 How often do we question whether we’re truly on the right path?
We make plans, set goals, and work hard—yet deep inside, we wonder:
✔ Are our actions truly righteous in God’s eyes?
✔ Are we asking for the right things in our supplications?
✔ Are we trusting in God’s wisdom, even when things don’t go as planned?
Today’s powerful supplication reminds us to seek:
✅ Guidance toward righteous deeds – Because not everything that seems good is truly good for us.
✅ Fulfillment of our needs and hopes – Because only God knows what is best.
✅ Trust in God’s wisdom – Because He understands our hearts, even when we struggle to express ourselves.
📖 “O God! Guide me toward righteous deeds, fulfill my needs and hopes, and bless me with Your wisdom.”
🔹 Are we asking God to guide us, or just assuming we’re on the right path?
🔹 Are we placing our trust in God’s wisdom over our limited understanding?
🔹 Are we making dua with sincerity, knowing God already understands our needs?