English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

EU Islamophobia chief warns gainst normalization of anti-Muslim hatred in Europe

0

Shafaqna English- The European Commission’s coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred said that Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have contributed to the rise of Islamophobia in Europe in recent years and cautioned against the normalization of anti-Muslim hatred across the continent.

“Anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of racism and discrimination are unfortunately being normalized in discourse which may give a sense of impunity to hateful actors,” Marion Lalisse said in an email.

“The polarized environment that we face, especially since 7 October, has had concrete consequences on the levels of hatred affecting several groups in society, including Muslims and Jews and people perceived as such,” she said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls for measures to curb Islamophobia

nafiseh yazdani

International Day To Combat Islamophobia Observed in Canada

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief calls on global leaders to take stand against ‘anti-Muslim bigotry’

leila yazdani

International Women’s Day protests demand end to violence-discrimination

leila yazdani

UK: A thorny debate around definition of “Islamophobia”

leila yazdani

Australia: PM condemns Islamophobia Following threat to Sydney Mosque

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.