EU Islamophobia chief warns gainst normalization of anti-Muslim hatred in Europe

Shafaqna English- The European Commission’s coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred said that Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have contributed to the rise of Islamophobia in Europe in recent years and cautioned against the normalization of anti-Muslim hatred across the continent.

“Anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of racism and discrimination are unfortunately being normalized in discourse which may give a sense of impunity to hateful actors,” Marion Lalisse said in an email.

“The polarized environment that we face, especially since 7 October, has had concrete consequences on the levels of hatred affecting several groups in society, including Muslims and Jews and people perceived as such,” she said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

