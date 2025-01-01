UK: London’s Heathrow airport shuts as fire causes power outage

Shafaqna English- Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom has closed until midnight on Friday due to a power outage, causing chaos for tens of thousands of travelers.

London’s main airport, which is Europe’s busiest gateway, said on Friday that it had suffered a “significant” power failure due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the facility.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,” Heathrow Airport said in a post on X.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com