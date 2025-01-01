Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 21 March 2025

Shafaqna English- Approximately 80,000 Palestinians perform the third Friday prayer of Ramadhan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, defying heavy rainfall, biting cold, and Israeli-imposed access restrictions.

The mass turnout came in response to widespread calls across Palestine urging people to intensify Palestinian presence at the Mosque during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Worshipers from within the Green Line organized bus convoys from the city of Rahat and made their way to Occupied Jerusalem.

Thousands also arrived from the West Bank via the Qalandiya checkpoint, many facing long delays and intrusive checks by Israeli forces.

In the early hours of the morning, worshipers gathered in large numbers to perform the Fajr (dawn) prayer at Al-Aqsa, despite freezing temperatures and a heavy security presence. The turnout formed part of the “Great Fajr” campaign—a coordinated call for mass dawn prayers in mosques across the West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly at Al-Aqsa and the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil, in solidarity with Gaza.

Despite the stringent obstacles imposed by Israeli forces—including checkpoints, age-based restrictions, and arbitrary denials of entry—tens of thousands of Palestinians successfully reached Al-Aqsa, underscoring their unwavering commitment to religious freedom and the protection of Islamic holy sites.

The Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, has called upon worshipers to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque and observe i’tikaf (spiritual retreat) throughout the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sabri emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque warmly welcomes all those who wish to observe i’tikaf. However, he noted that the Israeli occupation has denied the majority of Palestinians the right to partake in these religious practices within the Mosque.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

