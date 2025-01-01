Breathing Poison: Pakistan’s Air Pollution Crisis Deepens

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Newly analyzed data by AFP provides a stark reminder of how severe Pakistan’s air pollution crisis has become. Tens of millions of people across the country endured at least four months of toxic air pollution levels that were 20 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO). This past winter saw one of the worst smog seasons in recent years, severely impacting the health and daily lives of millions. In Lahore, home to over 14 million residents, air quality remained dangerously poor for six consecutive months, exposing people to high concentrations of PM2.5—microscopic pollutants that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, causing long-term respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Karachi and Islamabad fared little better, with their residents facing 120 days of similarly hazardous air conditions.

The root causes of this persistent pollution crisis are well known but remain largely unaddressed. Rapid urbanization, unchecked industrial emissions, and the ever-growing number of vehicles continue to contribute to the worsening smog problem. Every winter, the situation deteriorates further as air pollution levels spike due to a combination of factors, including the burning of crop residue, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollutants. Despite repeated warnings from environmental experts, the measures taken so far have failed to significantly curb the crisis, leaving millions at the mercy of toxic air.

Climate change has further exacerbated Pakistan’s air pollution woes. Winter rains, which traditionally provide some relief by clearing airborne pollutants, arrived exceptionally late this year, not until February. The unpredictable weather patterns linked to global warming have made the smog season longer and more intense. The air pollution levels became so extreme that the thick haze was visible from space, prompting authorities to close schools in Punjab. For millions of students in a country where over 25 million children are already out of school, the closure meant further disruption to their education. Those who could not afford to stay home, including daily wage laborers and other essential workers, were left with no choice but to wear masks and hope that prolonged exposure to the toxic air would not have irreversible effects on their health.

Pakistan is not alone in facing this crisis, but it is among the worst-affected nations. As of 2024, only seven countries worldwide met WHO air quality standards, and Pakistan ranked third in global smog levels, behind only Bangladesh and Chad. The country’s air pollution problem has become an international concern, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term strategy to combat it effectively.

Despite efforts by the government to tackle air pollution, the situation continues to worsen. The Punjab government has attempted to mitigate the crisis by significantly increasing public air quality monitoring devices from just a few to around 30. Additionally, authorities have introduced subsidized rental schemes for farmers to access machinery that allows them to clear crop stubble without resorting to burning, a major contributor to winter smog. Furthermore, regulations on emissions from tens of thousands of factories and more than 8,000 brick kilns have been tightened. However, these measures have yet to yield noticeable improvements, raising concerns about whether Pakistan can afford to implement stricter pollution controls when even some of the wealthiest nations struggle to meet their environmental obligations.

Another challenge is the regional nature of the smog crisis. Air pollution does not recognize borders, and Pakistan’s air quality is also affected by emissions from neighboring countries. Without a coordinated regional effort, even the most stringent domestic policies may have limited impact. The need for financial and technological support from wealthier nations is crucial to facilitating a transition to cleaner energy and industrial practices.

Ultimately, the cost of inaction will be far greater than the investments needed to combat air pollution today. If authorities continue to delay implementing comprehensive environmental policies, the financial and human toll of the crisis will only escalate. The long-term health implications, economic losses, and environmental degradation caused by unchecked pollution will demand a far higher price than proactive solutions aimed at cleaner air. The time for half-measures is over—Pakistan must act decisively before breathable air becomes a rare commodity for its citizens.

