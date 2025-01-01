Taps and Fields at Risk: Pakistan’s Water Crisis Escalates

Per Capita Water Availability Plummets

Pakistan’s water crisis is not a sudden development but the result of decades of mismanagement, environmental shifts, and infrastructure stagnation. In 1951, Pakistan had an annual per capita water availability of 5,260 cubic meters. Today, that figure has plummeted to just 1,000 cubic meters, putting the country on the verge of “absolute scarcity,” which is defined as 500 cubic meters per person. Climate change is further tightening the noose, with erratic monsoons contributing to a 25% rainfall deficit in 2023 and unpredictable glacier melt—historically a crucial water source—making future supply increasingly uncertain.

However, while environmental factors play a significant role, the crisis is largely man-made. Outdated irrigation methods, such as flood irrigation, waste an estimated 60% of available water. Groundwater reserves, drained by over 1.2 million tube wells across the country, are depleting at an alarming rate of three meters per year. At the same time, Pakistan’s water storage capacity has remained stagnant for decades, unable to keep pace with growing demand. In stark contrast, India has constructed over 200 dams to improve its water management, and even Afghanistan has begun building reservoirs on shared river systems, further highlighting Pakistan’s inaction.

Political Disputes and Policy Failures Exacerbate the Crisis

IRSA’s warning has also shed light on deep-rooted governance failures and political disputes that have hampered efforts to manage water resources effectively. The authority, responsible for ensuring fair water distribution among provinces, remains constrained by ongoing inter-provincial conflicts. Sindh has long accused Punjab of excessive withdrawals from the Indus River, exacerbating tensions to the point where the stability of the current coalition government is at risk. Meanwhile, Balochistan’s farmers complain about being left out of critical decision-making processes, further deepening mistrust.

The 2018 National Water Policy, which aimed to modernize water management and construct new reservoirs, remains largely unimplemented. Political wrangling and bureaucratic inertia have stalled crucial projects like the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, while aging canal systems continue to waste an estimated 40% of available water due to poor maintenance. Instead of investing in long-term solutions, successive governments have engaged in short-term firefighting, delaying much-needed reforms while the crisis worsens.

Dire Consequences for Agriculture, Energy, and Food Security

The cost of inaction is already evident. Water shortages have led to unrest in major cities like Karachi and Gwadar, where violent clashes have erupted over access to drinking water. The crisis also threatens Pakistan’s food security, as wheat and rice crops—staple foods for millions—are at risk of failure due to insufficient irrigation. Any disruptions in agricultural production are likely to drive up food prices, worsening inflation and economic instability.

The energy sector is also under threat. Hydropower currently accounts for nearly 30% of Pakistan’s electricity supply, but with water levels in key dams falling to dangerous lows, power generation is expected to decline sharply. This will further strain the country’s fragile energy grid, exacerbating Pakistan’s already severe power shortages and pushing electricity costs higher.

Urgent Reforms Needed to Avert Catastrophe

Pakistan’s reliance on outdated and water-intensive farming practices must be reconsidered. Punjab and Sindh, which together consume 90% of the Indus River’s water, must transition away from high-water-demand crops like rice and sugarcane and move towards drought-resistant alternatives. Drip irrigation systems—already successfully piloted in Sindh—should be scaled up nationwide with government subsidies.

Infrastructure investment is another urgent necessity. Pakistan must repair its dilapidated canal systems and build additional small dams, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, to decentralize water storage and reduce wastage. Governance reforms are equally crucial. IRSA must be granted greater authority to enforce water-sharing agreements, while provincial governments must prioritize cooperation over political rivalry. Punjab and Sindh, in particular, must work together rather than advance conflicting agendas.

At the national level, Islamabad must revive the National Water Council and accelerate the implementation of climate adaptation policies. Pakistan’s international partners, including wealthier polluting nations, should also step up to provide financial and technical support for sustainable water management initiatives.

A Call for Immediate Action

The time for debates and committees has long passed. Pakistan stands at a crossroads, and the decisions made today will determine whether the country can avert a full-blown water catastrophe. Immediate action—through infrastructure development, policy reforms, and collective governance—is the only way forward. If leaders continue to delay, Pakistan will soon find itself in a reality where access to clean water is not just a challenge but a luxury.

The consequences of inaction are unthinkable. The government must act now—before it is too late.