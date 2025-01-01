Medina:300 tons of Zamzam water provided to worshippers daily during Ramadan

Shafaqna English-300 tons of Zamzam water provided to worshippers in the Prophet Mosque daily during Ramadan.

The authority, represented by the Suqya Department, works to supply 300 tons of Zamzam water to the Prophet’s Mosque daily during the month of Ramadan, distributed in 18,000 containers that are lowered into service inside the Prophet’s Mosque, its roof, and its courtyards.

The Suqya Department distributes ready-to-use, single-use Zamzam bottles in the Rawdah Sharifah, and single-use healthy water bottles in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

It also provides 60 Zamzam water carts to serve people with disabilities and the elderly, and more than 100 backpack containers in areas where fixed containers are difficult to reach.