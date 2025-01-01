English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Medina:300 tons of Zamzam water provided to worshippers daily during Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English-300 tons of Zamzam water provided to worshippers in the Prophet Mosque daily during Ramadan.

The authority, represented by the Suqya Department, works to supply 300 tons of Zamzam water to the Prophet’s Mosque daily during the month of Ramadan, distributed in 18,000 containers that are lowered into service inside the Prophet’s Mosque, its roof, and its courtyards.

The Suqya Department distributes ready-to-use, single-use Zamzam bottles in the Rawdah Sharifah, and single-use healthy water bottles in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

It also provides 60 Zamzam water carts to serve people with disabilities and the elderly, and more than 100 backpack containers in areas where fixed containers are difficult to reach.

Source:Saudi Gazette 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Indonesia: Catholic school hosts Iftar to promote interfaith harmony

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: New service for people with special needs and elderly at Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 21 March 2025

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Thursday night at shrine of Al-Abbas (AS)

leila yazdani

[Photos] India: Lucknow’s Shia Muslims Hold Galeem Procession on 19th of Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Cairo: Volunteers feeding people at Iftar time in Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.