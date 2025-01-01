UNRWA: Six days of flour left to distribute in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Palestinian relief agency UNRWA warned on Friday it only has enough flour to distribute for the next six days in Gaza.

“We can stretch that by giving people less, but we are talking days not weeks,” Sam Rose from the United Nations’ Palestinian relief agency UNRWA told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Central Gaza.

The situation in Gaza is gravely concerning with massive reductions in distribution of aid supplies, UNRWA said.

“Six of 25 bakeries that the World Food Programme were supporting had to close down. There are larger crowds on streets outside bakeries,” Rose added.

