Indonesia: Catholic school hosts Iftar to promote interfaith harmony

Shafaqna English- An Indonesian Catholic school hosts an iftar to promote interreligious harmony.

Kanisius Junior High School in Girisonta, Ungaran, Central Java, held an iftar (breaking of the fast) event for its students as part of an initiative to promote religious moderation.

The school, managed by the Archdiocese of Semarang in collaboration with St. Stanislaus Parish Girisonta, organized the gathering during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Ahead of the iftar, students participated in a workshop on religious moderation led by Fr. Eduardus Didik Chahyono SJ, Chair of the Commission for Interreligious and Belief Relations (HAK) of the Semarang Vicariate, and H. Sinwani, Chair of the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB) in Semarang Regency.

Fr. Agustinus Widisana SJ, Parish Priest of Girisonta, said the event was directed at young people in the parish.

“The iftar and the Religious Moderation Workshop were intentionally organized for junior high school students because Girisonta Parish has many youth. Even though the parish is old, the face of Girisonta Parish is that of a young Church. Young people need to be equipped with religious moderation to foster fraternity and collaboration with people of other religions,” he said.

Muslim students performed a rebana (Islamic percussion) piece during the event. Sadewa, a Muslim youth from Tegalpanas, said he was pleased to live in a diverse community and support his fellow students.