Muslim writer: UK government’s definition of Islamophobia won’t protect Muslims

Shafaqna English- The Starmer government’s attempt to define Islamophobia is worthless given it continues to criminalize politically outspoken Muslims, a Muslim writer, Afroze Zaidi said.

At the end of February, the Labour government announced that it was launching a group to come up with “a working definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia”. Some Muslims have welcomed the news; however, as a Muslim who has been researching Islamophobia from a decolonial lens for over a decade, I feel differently about it.

The move appears to be in response to the latest figures on anti-Muslim hate crimes, which were reportedly at the highest recorded level in 2024. According to Tell Mama, one of the reasons for this spike was Muslims advocating for Palestine post-October 7.

Source:New Arab

