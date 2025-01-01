[Video] The Significance of Dreams in Islam

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E05 | The Significance of Dreams in Islam, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini. Verse 4 of Surah Yusuf recounts Prophet Yusuf (AS) sharing his dream of eleven stars, the sun, and the moon prostrating to him—a vision foretelling his future honor and Divine Wisdom. In Islam, dreams hold deep significance, sometimes serving as glimpses of truth or Divine Messages.

The Qur’an and Hadith emphasize that righteous dreams can be a form of guidance, as seen in the lives of prophets. This Verse highlights the power of dreams, patience, and faith in Allah’s (SWT) plan.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

