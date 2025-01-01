[Video] Guidance Toward God & Protection From Satan

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 21: Guidance Toward God & Protection From Satan | A Ramadhan Dua“

🌙 As we enter the final ten nights of Ramadhan, we must ask ourselves—are we rushing toward God’s Pleasure, or are we still hesitating?

✔ Are we truly guarding ourselves from Satan’s influence, or leaving room for him to mislead us?

✔ Are we setting our sights on Jannah, or are we still attached to this temporary world?

✔ Are we following the Path of Imam Ali (AS) and striving for truth, justice, and unwavering faith?

Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for:

✅ Clear guidance toward what pleases God – Because only through Divine Guidance can we remain steadfast.

✅ Protection from Satan’s whispers – So we do not fall into heedlessness.

✅ A final destination in Paradise – So our actions today build our eternal home.

📖 “O’ God! Provide a guide for me toward Your Pleasure, do not let Satan triumph over me, and make Paradise my eternal home.”

🔹 Are we making active choices to seek guidance, or just hoping for it without action?

🔹 Are we giving Satan access to our hearts through unchecked desires and anger?

🔹 Are we striving for Jannah, just as Imam Ali (AS) did, or are we distracted by this temporary life?

