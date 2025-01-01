IOM: Migrant deaths reach record high in 2024

English
Shafaqna English- Nearly 9,000 migrants lost their lives on their journeys worldwide in 2024, making last year the deadliest, the United Nations agency for migration said.

The death toll set a new grim record for the fifth year in a row. The number of deaths on migratory routes has more than doubled since 2020.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded 8,938 migrant deaths in 2024. The real death toll is likely much higher given that many deaths go unreported or undocumented, the IOM said in a statement on Friday.

“The rise of deaths is terrible in and of itself, but the fact that thousands remained unidentified each year is even more tragic,” Julia Black, coordinator of the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, said in the statement.

The IOM’s deputy director general for operations, Ugochi Daniels, said: “The increase in deaths across so many regions in the world shows why we need an international, holistic response that can prevent further tragic loss of life.”

