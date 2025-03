Shafaqna English- Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims thronged shrines and Imambargahs on Saturday to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS).

Major functions on the occasion were held at Dargah Hazratbal, Zadibal, Hassanabad in Srinagar, Mirgund in Baramulla and in Budgam town.

