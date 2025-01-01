UNICEF calls on Taliban to lift ban on girls’ education

Shafaqna English- The UN children´s agency called on the Taliban to immediately lift a lingering ban on girls’ education to save their future.

The appeal by UNICEF comes as a new school year began in Afghanistan without girls beyond sixth grade. The ban, said the agency, has deprived 400,000 more girls of their right to education, bringing the total to 2.2 million.

“For over three years, the rights of girls in Afghanistan have been violated,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said in a statement. “All girls must be allowed to return to school now. If these capable, bright young girls continue to be denied an education, then the repercussions will last for generations.”

