The Importance of Politics according to Nahjul-Balagha

A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

The first thing which must be examined is the significance and value attached to the issue of government and justice by Nahjul-Balagha. Indeed, what is essentially the importance of these problems in Islam? A thorough discussion of this question is obviously outside the scope of this book, but by way of a casual reference, however, it seems inevitable to lightly touch upon. The Holy Quran, in the verse where it commands the Prophet (PBUH) to inform the people that Ali (AS) would succeed him as the leader of the Muslims and the Prophet’s khalifah, declares the following with extraordinary insistence:

“O Messenger! Communicate that which has been sent down to you from your Lord, for if you do not do so, you will not have delivered His Message at all!”(5: 67).

Is there any other issue in Islam to which this much importance is attached? What other issue is of such a significance that, if not communicated to the people, it would amount to the failure of the prophetic mission itself?

During the battle of Uhud, when the Muslims were defeated and the rumor spread that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had been killed, a group of Muslims fled from the battlefield. Referring to this incident, the Holy Quran says the following: “Muhammad is naught but a Messenger; Messengers have passed away before him. Why, if he should die or is slain, will you turn about on your heels?”(3: 144)

`Allama Tabataba’i, in an article titled Wilayat wa-hakumat, derives the following conclusion from the above verse: “If the Messenger (k) is killed in battle, it should not in any way stall, even temporarily, your struggle. Immediately afterwards, you should place yourselves under the banner of the successor to the Prophet (PBUH) and continue your endeavor. In other words, if, supposedly, the Prophet (PBUH) is killed or if he dies, the social system and military organization of the Muslims should not disintegrate. There is one hadith wherein the Prophet (PBUH) said, “If (as few as) three persons go on a journey, they must appoint one from among themselves as their leader. From this, one may infer to what extent the Prophet (PBUH) regarded as harmful the disorder and absence of authority that could resolve social conflicts and serve as a unifying bond among individuals.

Nahjul-Balagha deals with numerous problems concerning the State and social justice, a few of which, Allah willing, we shall discuss here. The first problem to be discussed here is that of the necessity and value of a State. Ali (AS) has repeatedly stressed the need for a powerful government and, in his own time, battled against the views propagated by the Kharijites who, in the beginning, denied the need for a State, considering the Holy Quran as sufficient. The slogan of the Kharijites, as is known, was: “The right of judgement (or authority to rule) belongs exclusively to Allah (la hukm illa li-Allah), a phrase adopted from the

Holy Quran. Its Quranic meaning is that the prerogative of legislation belongs to Allah or those whom Allah has permitted to legislate.”But the Kharijites interpreted it differently. According to Ali (AS), they had imparted a false sense to a true statement. The essence of their view was that no human being has any right to rule others; sovereignty belongs exclusively to Allah. Ali’s argument was:

Yes, I also say la hukm illa li-Allah, in the sense that the right of legislation belongs solely to Allah. But their claim that the prerogative to govern and to lead also belongs to Allah is not reasonable. After all, the

laws of Allah need to be implemented by human beings. Men cannot do without a ruler, good or evil.

It is under the protection of a State that the believers strive for Allah’s sake, and the unbelievers derive material benefit from their worldly endeavors, and men attain the fruits of their labor. It is through the authority of the State that taxes are collected, aggressors are repelled, the security of highways is maintained, and the weak reclaim their rights (through the courts of law) from the strong. (This process continues) until the good citizens are happy and secure from the evils of miscreants (Nahjul-Balagha, Khutab 40).

Ali (AS), like other godly men and spiritual leaders, despises temporal power and political office for being lowly and degrading when it serves as an instrument of gratification of lust for power and political ambition. He looks down upon it with extreme contempt when it is desired as an end-in-itself and aspired as an ideal of life. He considers such kind of power to be devoid of any value, considering it to be more detestable than “a pig’s bone in a leper’s hand.”But the same power and leadership, if used as a means for the establishment and execution of social justice and service to society, is regarded by him as a thing of paramount sanctity, something for which he is willing to fight any opportunist and political adventurer seeking to grab power and

illegitimate wealth. In its defense, he does not hesitate to draw his sword against plunderers and usurpers.

During the days of Ali’s caliphate, `Abdullah ibn Abbas once went to see him. He found Ali (AS) mending his old shoes with his own hand. Turning to Ibn Abbas, Ali (AS) asked him, “How much do you think this shoe is worth?” “Nothing, replied Ibn Abbas.”Ali (AS) said, “Yet the same shoe is of more value to me than authority over you [folks] if it were not to me a means for establishing justice, recovering the rights of the

deprived and wiping out evil practices”(Khutab 33).

In sermon 216, we come across a general discussion about human rights and duties. Here, Ali (AS) states that every right always involves two parties. Of the various Divine duties, the ones which Allah has ordained are duties of people towards people; they are framed in such a way that each right necessitates a duty towards others; each right which benefits an individual or a group holds the individual or group responsible to fulfil

some duty towards others. Every duty becomes binding when the other party also fulfils his duty. He says the following further regarding this issue:

“But the most important of the reciprocal rights that Allah has made obligatory is the right of the ruler over the subjects and the rights of the subjects over the ruler. It is a mutual and reciprocal obligation decreed by Allah for them. He has made it the basis of the strength of their society and of their religion. Consequently, the subjects cannot prosper unless the rulers are righteous. The rulers cannot be righteous unless the subjects are firm and steadfast. If the subjects fulfil their duties toward the ruler and the ruler his duty to them, righteousness prevails among them. Only then are the objectives of the religion realized, the pillars of justice become stable and wholesome traditions become established. In this way, better conditions of life and social environment emerge. People become eager to safeguard the integrity of the State and thus frustrate the plots of its enemies”(Khutab 126).

Part of a series: Nahjul-Balaghah with Commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari

