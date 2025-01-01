English
Iraq: Baghdad metro, Najaf-Karbala train projects encountered obstacles

Shafaqna English- The Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fast train have encountered delays and obstacles that raise concerns about their feasibility and long-term success.

In February 2024, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched two major transportation initiatives, the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala fast train. A Lebanese-Malaysian consortium, CHSS and HSS, was contracted for consultancy services, marking an effort to modernize Iraq’s transportation infrastructure.

The Baghdad Metro, envisioned as Iraq’s first underground railway, has been in planning since the 1980s but faced repeated setbacks due to war and economic sanctions. Now revived, the project aims to establish a network of seven lines and 14 major stations, connecting key areas such as Alawi, al-Shaab, al-Tayaran Square, al-Baladiyat, al-Kadhimiya, Baghdad Airport, Dora, Maysaloon Square, al-Zafaraniya, Aden Square, al-Bayaa, and al-Qadisiya.

