Despite sugar prices soar during Ramadhan, Pakistan’s love for sugar remains unshaken

Shafaqna English- With overall inflation down and prices of other commodities stable, consumers in Pakistan are willing to pay more for sugar during Ramadhan.

When Ayesha Khan, a mother of four, was buying groceries for her family this week, sugar was high on her shopping list.

A few miles away in the corridors of power, Pakistan’s government and bureaucrats were trying to thrash out a fix for sugar’s soaring prices. But for Khan, buying sugar was a necessity.

“It has been almost 20 days since Ramadan began, and this will be the third time I am buying a five-kilogramme bag of sugar for the family,” Khan, who is in her 30s, told Al Jazeera while shopping in an Islamabad market frequented mostly by middle-class customers.

“What can I say? We all have a sweet tooth, and we love our sugary tea and rooh afza!” she added, laughing, referring to the popular rose-flavoured beverage.

Source: Aljazeera

