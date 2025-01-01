UNICEF condemns looting of lifesaving supplies for children in Sudan from Al Bashair Hospital

Shafaqna English- The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)strongly condemned the looting of lifesaving supplies from Al Bashair Hospital in Khartoum, warning that the theft puts thousands of malnourished children and mothers at risk.

The attack on one of the last operational hospitals in the area further deepened the ongoing humanitarian crisis sparked by the civil war between rival militaries, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which started in April 2023.

Among the stolen supplies were 2,200 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food – a crucial treatment for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition characterized by severe weight loss and muscle wasting.

Also stolen were iron and folic acid supplements for pregnant and lactating women, as well as midwife kits and primary healthcare supplies meant for mothers, newborns and children.

