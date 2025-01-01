English
6.4 Million Pilgrims Participate in the Anniversary of Imam Ali’s (A.S.) Martyrdom in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA – The holy Alawi shrine has reported the participation of nearly 6.4 million pilgrims in the ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of the first Shia Imam (A.S.) in Najaf Ashraf.

According to Shafaqna, the official news agency of Iraq (INA) reported today (Saturday) on its website that “Sayyid Isa Muhammad Saleh Al-Khursan,” the Secretary-General of the Alawi Shrine, issued a statement announcing that, based on data recorded by the electronic counting camera system at the Information Technology Center of the shrine, the total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) in Najaf Ashraf on the anniversary of his martyrdom was 6,391,390.

In his statement, Al-Khursan also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the loyal mourners, the people of Najaf Ashraf, mourning groups, Hussaini processions and service providers, official and non-official organizations, various media, the servants of the Alawi shrine, and all the faithful men and women who spared no effort to ensure the success of the ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S.).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

