Does Smoking Invalidate the Fast? Responses from Several Grand Jurisprudents

Shafaqna English– Several grand jurists have responded to a question about smoking during fasting. Below are their answers:

Response from Ayatollah Sistani:

Question: Does smoking invalidate the fast?

Answer: It is obligatory precaution that the fasting person does not inhale the smoke of cigarettes, tobacco, or similar substances into the throat.

Response from Ayatollah Jawadi Amoli:

Question: Does smoking or using tobacco invalidate the fast?

Answer: It is obligatory precaution that smoking or using tobacco invalidates the fast. The criterion for invalidating the fast is the act of “drinking” (shurb) and contemporary Arabs consider smoking cigarettes and tobacco as a form of drinking.

Response from Ayatollah Shabiri Zanjani:

Question: What is the ruling on using tobacco during Ramadan?

Answer: It is explicitly forbidden, and even in other situations, it is precautionary to avoid using tobacco while fasting. If someone uses tobacco during Ramadan, they must refrain from any actions that would break the fast for the rest of the day, and they must make up that day’s fast.

Response from Ayatollah Khamenei:

According to obligatory precaution, the fasting person must not inhale thick dust, such as dust rising from sweeping dirt floors, as well as the smoke of cigarettes or other tobacco products. If they do, their fast is invalid, according to precaution.

Response from Ayatollah Fayyadh:

Question: Does smoking cigarettes or using hookah invalidate the fast?

Answer: Yes, it invalidates the fast.

Response from Ayatollah Makarem:

What is the ruling on smoking cigarettes or using hookah while fasting? It is necessary for everyone to avoid smoking cigarettes or using any kind of tobacco products in any situation, as it invalidates the fast according to obligatory precaution. If done intentionally, the fast must be made up, and there is an obligatory atonement (kaffara) for the intentional violation.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com