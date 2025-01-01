English
Ayatollah Subhani’s Response on Breaking the Fast for Delayed Medication and Recovery

Shafaqna English- Ayatollah Subhani has responded to a question about “not taking medicine and delayed recovery” during fasting.

Question: If delaying taking medicine causes a delay in the recovery of an illness, can a person break their fast and make up for the fast after Ramadan?

Response: In the name of God, if the illness is serious and delaying the medication causes a delay in recovery, they may take the medicine and later make up for the fast. And God knows best.

