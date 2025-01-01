English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

Ruling on Fasting for the Elderly: Response from Ayatollah Sistani

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question regarding “fasting for elderly men and women.”

Question: For an elderly man and woman who find fasting extremely difficult due to their old age, are they required to fast, and do they need to make up for the fast afterward?

Response: If fasting causes extreme hardship for elderly individuals due to their age, they are not required to fast, and there is no obligation to make up the fast. However, they must provide a fidya (compensation) for each day they miss. If fasting is entirely impossible for them, they are not required to give fidya either.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Islamic Law on Zakat Al-Fitrah

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Subhani’s Fatwa on Delaying Taking Medicine in Ramadhan

faati

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Qadha Prayers and Fasts”

parniani

Does Smoking Invalidate the Fast?

faati

Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah According to Fatwa of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Fasting – Janabah”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.