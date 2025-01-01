Ruling on Fasting for the Elderly: Response from Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question regarding “fasting for elderly men and women.”

Question: For an elderly man and woman who find fasting extremely difficult due to their old age, are they required to fast, and do they need to make up for the fast afterward?

Response: If fasting causes extreme hardship for elderly individuals due to their age, they are not required to fast, and there is no obligation to make up the fast. However, they must provide a fidya (compensation) for each day they miss. If fasting is entirely impossible for them, they are not required to give fidya either.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

