Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa on Feeding 60 Poor People Instead of Fasting 60 Days for Kaffara Jamm

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question regarding “Kaffara Jamm” (compensation for combining two sins).

Question: Can one feed 60 poor people instead of fasting for 60 days as a Kaffara for combining two sins?

Response: In the case of Kaffara for breaking a fast with something unlawful, feeding 60 poor people is sufficient. However, in the case of Kaffara for intentional murder, the Kaffara requires both fasting for 60 days and feeding 60 poor people, providing each one with a mod (4/3 kg or 750 grams) of food. It is not permissible to replace the fasting with only feeding the poor.

