Saudi Arabia sees increasing prices for religious tourism during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Ramadan is a particularly popular time for performing the Umrah pilgrimage, leading travel agencies and tour operators to capitalize on the festive rush. Demand for flights from Riyadh to Jeddah is increasing, increasing prices.

“There was an offer on Saudi Founding Day so some people got cheaper tickets, but with the beginning of Ramadan tickets went up,” said Mohammad Aslam Jameel, a travel company supervisor in Riyadh.

“If you are traveling now to Jeddah, the round-trip tickets will cost about SR1,700 ($453) to SR2,000.”