UNICEF: Millions in Iraq battle for basic water access

Shafaqna English- Millions of Iraqis face severe challenges in accessing clean drinking water as the country struggles with increasing drought and the effects of climate change, according to the Directorate General of Water and UNICEF.
In a joint statement released on Sunday in observance of World Water Day, both organizations called for immediate action to safeguard Iraq’s water resources and ensure a secure future for the nation’s children.
The head of both the Directorate and the National Water Team underscored the critical need to preserve Iraq’s water supply. “In light of the mounting water scarcity, it is imperative that we collectively work to conserve and protect this invaluable resource,” he remarked, noting that the Directorate has initiated several strategic projects in partnership with the National Water Team, with UNICEF’s support, to mitigate the ongoing water shortage.
