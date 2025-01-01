English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNICEF: Millions in Iraq battle for basic water access

0

Shafaqna English- Millions of Iraqis face severe challenges in accessing clean drinking water as the country struggles with increasing drought and the effects of climate change, according to the Directorate General of Water and UNICEF.

In a joint statement released on Sunday in observance of World Water Day, both organizations called for immediate action to safeguard Iraq’s water resources and ensure a secure future for the nation’s children.

The head of both the Directorate and the National Water Team underscored the critical need to preserve Iraq’s water supply. “In light of the mounting water scarcity, it is imperative that we collectively work to conserve and protect this invaluable resource,” he remarked, noting that the Directorate has initiated several strategic projects in partnership with the National Water Team, with UNICEF’s support, to mitigate the ongoing water shortage.

Source:  Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: More than 200 children raped by armed men in Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: 500,000 Lebanese children unable to attend school

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: 70% of residents in Sancharak lack access to clean drinking water

leila yazdani

Pakistan: High cost of poor healthcare in Baluchistan

parniani

MWL supports UNICEF on children’s needs in Pakistan-Chad-Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: 80% of population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges accessing clean drinking water

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.