Pope Francis calls for an end to violence in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis renews his call for peace, calling for an end to violence in Gaza.

Pope Francis appeared at the window of Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday, his first public appearance after five weeks of hospitalization. He greeted and blessed the over 3000 well-wishers present in the hospital courtyard, many of them carrying bright flowers and “welcome home” posters. His Sunday reflection was read by TV and radio commentators and distributed to journalists. In it, he appeals for the silencing of weapons.

In his prepared greeting, the Pope highlighted the immense suffering of the people in Gaza, as well as all those who, across the world, suffer the consequences of war.

This Sunday, just before his programmed return to Casa Santa Marta to begin two months of convalescence, Pope Francis prayed for the people of Palestine, writing, “I am saddened by the resumption of heavy Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip, causing many deaths and injuries. I call for an immediate halt to the weapons; and for the courage to resume dialogue, so that all hostages may be released and a final ceasefire reached”.

He highlighted the “very serious” humanitarian situation in the Strip, warning that urgent commitment is required from the conflicting parties and the international community

Pope Francis invited the faithful to join him in praying for peace, “especially in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.