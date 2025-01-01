English
International Shia News Agency
Filipino Muslims gather at a food hub in Manila for halal meals during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- In the heart of Manila’s bustling University Belt, a food street renowned for its diverse culinary offerings has become a popular destination for Filipino Muslims during Ramadhan as they seek halal food that evokes memories of home.

The halal eateries along Padre Campa Street, a hub for grub located near the capital’s top colleges and universities, have in recent years become a haven for Muslim minorities, including Hanan, who is from Mindanao’s Sultan Kudarat province.

“I miss a lot of food from home, especially the ones prepared by my mom for iftar,” Hanan, who gave only her first name, told Arab News.

As she spent the holy month in Manila to prepare for a licensing exam, Hanan said finding halal food to break the fast was not as easy as it was back home.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

