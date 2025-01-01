[Video] Seeking Divine Favor & The Ultimate Blessing

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 22: Seeking Divine Favor & The Ultimate Blessing | A Powerful Ramadan Du’a“

🌙 As Ramadan enters its final stretch, we find ourselves in the most critical days—the Nights of Destiny, where everything can change.

The doors of divine mercy are wide open, and Laylat al-Qadr is near—a night where our destinies are written, our prayers are heard, and God’s blessings descend beyond measure.

✔ Have we prepared our hearts to receive these blessings?

✔ Are we aligning our actions with what pleases God, or are we still holding on to distractions?

✔ Are we seeking only worldly gains, or do we recognize that true success lies in His favor?

Today’s powerful supplication is a call to God for:

✅ The gates of divine favor to be opened – Because God’s grace is the key to lasting success.

✅ His blessings to be showered upon us – So we don’t miss out on the greatest opportunities of this month.

✅ The ability to act in ways that secure His pleasure – Ensuring that we earn His love.

✅ A final resting place in the comfort of Jannah – Our true and eternal home.

📖 “O God! Open for me the gates of Your favor, send down upon me Your blessings, guide me to what pleases You, and place me in the comfort of Your Paradise.”

🔹 Are we racing toward God’s mercy, or are we still hesitating?

🔹 Are we ensuring that our actions are truly securing His pleasure?

🔹 Are we setting our sights on Jannah, or are we still attached to this temporary world?

