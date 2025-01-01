[Video] The First Rule of Success

English
Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E06 | The First Rule of Success, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini. The first rule of success? Don’t tell anyone about your success.

In this video, we dive into the wisdom of Surah Yusuf (12:5), where Prophet Yaqub (AS) advises his son, Prophet Yusuf (AS), to keep his dream a secret. This verse teaches us a powerful lesson: not everyone needs to know your blessings, goals, or achievements—sometimes, silence is the key to success.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

