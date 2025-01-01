English
Aljazeera: Public iftars in West Bank come amid Israeli violence unseen since 2002

Shafaqna English- This year, in the West Bank, Public iftars, known as “tables of mercy“ come amid Israeli violence and escalations unseen since 2002.

From displaced Gaza families to the poor, a Palestinian initiative ensures no one is excluded from meals and compassion.

In a modest Ramallah hotel, nearly 100 displaced Palestinians from Gaza, most receiving medical treatment, wait silently for iftar. They sit on plastic chairs around long tables, bathed in the golden light of sunset.

They carry stories of loss. Some lean on crutches, missing limbs. Parents watch over sick children, exhaustion etched into their faces.

Abu al-Am has run the Sidi Shayban communal kitchen since 2002, serving iftar every Ramadhan.

As he passes meals around the hotel, he worries there is insufficient food. “We do what we can,” he says. “But every donor has their priorities. We can only distribute what we’re given.”

 

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

