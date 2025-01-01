English
EU: Girls’ education is vital for Afghanistan’s long-term prosperity

Shafaqna English- The European Union (EU) has expressed renewed concerns about the closure of schools and universities for girls and women, emphasizing that girls’ education is vital for Afghanistan’s long-term stability and prosperity.

In a post on its website Sunday, the EU’s office in Afghanistan said that educated women, with their vital skills and knowledge, are the architects of a stronger, more stable, and economically independent country, and the EU supports their right to education.

This comes after schools reopened after the winter break four days ago. However, schools for girls above grade 6 remained closed – for the 4th year.

Other organizations also called this week for the lifting of the ban on girls’ education.

